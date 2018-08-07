Van driver in serious condition following collision in Vale of Belvoir

Have your say

A van driver sustained serious injuries following a collision with a tractor on a Vale of Belvoir road yesterday afternoon (Monday).

Police have appealed for witnesses to the incident, which took place on the road between Stathern and Harby and resulted in it being closed to traffic for nearly nine hours.

A Leicestershire Police spokesperson said: “The collision occurred at 1.25pm on Stathern Lane and involved a Ford Transit van and a John Deere tractor, which was towing a trailer of straw bales.

“The driver of the van sustained injuries and was taken to the Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham, where he remains in a serious condition.

“No one else was injured.

“The tractor was travelling west along Stathern Lane towards Harby and the van was travelling in the opposite direction when the collision occurred near the railway bridge.”

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or saw either vehicle beforehand.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact DC 1299 John Borlase on 101, quoting incident number 349 of August 6.