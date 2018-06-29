Tractor driver injured after three-vehicle collision at Six Hills

Have your say

A tractor driver sustained a back injury after his vehicle ended up on its side in a ditch following a road collision near Melton this afternoon (Friday).

The casualty was trapped in the tractor in the incident, which happened at 12.43pm on the A46 southbound lane between Six Hills and the Seagrave crossroads.

Firefighters from Birstall and the city’s Eastern station attended to deal with the aftermath of the collision, which also involved a lorry and a van.

A crew from East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) treated the injured person and police officers were also on the scene.

A Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We received a call from police to assist at a road traffic collision with a person trapped.

“On arrival, the incident commander confirmed it was a road traffic collision involving an HGV carrying a non-hazardous fertilizer, a van and a tractor.

“The tractor was on its side in a ditch at the side of the carriageway, with one person trapped with a suspected back injury.”

The fire service said it extricated the casualty from the tractor before paramedics were able to treat them.