Strike action to hit Melton Mowbray train services this weekend
Services have been cancelled or severely restricted across the region due to planned industrial action by the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT).
It means that no trains will pass through Melton Mowbray station on the route which runs between Birmingham New Street and Stansted Airport, via Leicester and Cambridge.
There will instead be a bus replacement for journeys along that route throughout Saturday.
Shiona Rolfe, CrossCountry’s managing director, said: “We are disappointed for our customers that the RMT has announced more industrial action.
"While we will try to run as many services as services as possible, customers will inevitably face significant disruption.
"We are committed to reaching an agreement with the RMT and remain available to continue talks."
The industrial action being taken includes RMT union members in customer service roles.
The RMT has also announced planned industrial action on Saturday November 1.