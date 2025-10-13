Melton Mowbray Railway Station

Passengers are advised that there will be no CrossCountry trains running through Melton Mowbray on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Services have been cancelled or severely restricted across the region due to planned industrial action by the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT).

It means that no trains will pass through Melton Mowbray station on the route which runs between Birmingham New Street and Stansted Airport, via Leicester and Cambridge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will instead be a bus replacement for journeys along that route throughout Saturday.

Shiona Rolfe, CrossCountry’s managing director, said: “We are disappointed for our customers that the RMT has announced more industrial action.

"While we will try to run as many services as services as possible, customers will inevitably face significant disruption.

"We are committed to reaching an agreement with the RMT and remain available to continue talks."

The industrial action being taken includes RMT union members in customer service roles.

The RMT has also announced planned industrial action on Saturday November 1.