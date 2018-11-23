Steam train with Royal connections passes through Melton

Have your say

A celebrity steam train with Royal connections passed through Melton on Saturday.

Mark Naylor captured this stunning drone image of the LMS locomotive number 6233 Duchess of Sutherland chugging past Frisby Lakes.

The Duchess of Sutherland steam train, which stopped to pick up passengers at Melton station, is pictured here between Langham and Ashwell'PHOTO PAUL DAVIES EMN-181123-110646001

The steam-hauled charter train had the distinction, in 2002, of being the first preserved steam locomotive to haul the Royal Train for 35 years, taking Queen Elizabeth II on a tour to North Wales, from Holyhead to Llandudno Junction.

It was en route from London and stopped at Melton railway station to pick up passengers before heading off towards its destination of York.

Paul Davies took this striking photo of the train as it made its way through Rutland, between Langham and Ashwell.