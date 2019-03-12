Steam train thrills onlookers as it passes through Melton

Steam train afacionados were thrilled on Saturday to see the majestic LMS pacific 6233 Duchess of Sutherland chugging along tracks in the Melton area.

Paul Davies captured this stunning shot of it passing through Ashwell, in Rutland, during its journey between York and London.

Nigel Dobbing, a former Melton man who started a steam train touring company at King's Lynn EMN-191203-102156001

The Duchess, which is based at The Midland Railway Centre at Butterley, Derbyshire, picked up passengers at Melton station.

On Sunday, an unusual special steam-worked train will be passing through Melton to honour a late former resident who founded and ran the Railway Touring Company, based at King’s Lynn, which organises rail-based day trips and tours in this country and around the world.

The train is The Nigel Dobbing Memorial Train which it is hoped will be worked by a rebuilt Southern Railway Merchant Navy class locomotive.

Nigel, who passed away in October aged 66, came from a Melton farming background but developed a passion for steam trains as a child.

He used to enjoy watching trains on the London North Western and Great Northern joint line from Market Harborough to Bottesford or the Midland mainline.