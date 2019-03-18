Speed limit to be reduced on nine busy roads in Melton area

The speed limit is to be reduced for motorists using nine busy roads in the Melton area, it was announced today (Monday).

Leicestershire County Council has decided to impose 50mph limits on the routes, which are currently 60mph, in a bid to lessen the potential for collisions.

The new 50mph restrictions will come in on the Melton Road, at both Scalford and Long Clawson; Wymondham Drift at Wymondham; Oakham Road - between Somerby and Cold Overton; and the A606 between Burton Lazars and Little Dalby.

The speed limit will also reduce from 60 to 50mph on A607 from Croxton Kerrial to Waltham; the A6006 at Broughton, Old Dalby and Grimston;

the B6047 between Melton Mowbray and Great Dalby; and Green Lane at Eaton.

The move follows a study carried out by County Hall in 2017 which found that around 60 per cent of collisions which caused injury on rural routes involved motorists exceeding the 60mph speed limit or driving at inappropriate speeds.

The findings also showed that on more than half of the 272km of rural routes, there were a higher number of collisions resulting in injury compared to other roads.

Councillor Blake Pain, cabinet member for environment and transport, said: “We’re fully committed to reducing risks on our road network and the study showed that the number of collisions resulting in injuries remains high where the speed limit is 60mph.

“Reducing the speed limit will, hopefully, make a positive change to drivers’ behaviour and improve safety and I’m delighted that we are including more routes as part of the scheme.”

The council’s speed reduction is already being implemented in 11 locations across Leicestershire.

These include Oakham Road at Tilton on the Hill; the C8314 between Sproxton and Croxton Kerrial; Long Lane and Wood Lane at Redmile; the B676 from Burton on the Wolds to Shoby Crossroads; and the A606 between Nether Broughton and Ab Kettleby.

The council says it will also monitor other routes to see if they would benefit from speed reduction measures in the future.

Reviews of the existing road markings and signs are also being carried out on the named speed reduction roads to ensure that they provide adequate warnings of the road conditions that users are likely to face, such as severe bends and junctions.