Several rural Melton roads set to have speed limit reduced

Several roads in the Melton area could soon have their speed limit reduced from 60mph to 50mph in a bid to improve safety for motorists.

Leicestershire County Council has carried out a study of the 272km of rural routes it manages and officials picked out those which had a higher number of collisions resulting in injuries.

The busy A606 between Nether Broughton and Ab Kettleby is one of those earmarked to be changed to a 50mph limit, along with the B676 from Burton on the Wolds to the Shoby Crossroads, a notorious accident blackspot.

Others on the list are Long Land and Wood Lane at Redmile, the Oakham Road at Tilton on the Hill and the Sproxton to Croxton Kerrial route.

County Hall said its study found that around 60 per cent of collisions which caused injury on rural routes involved motorists exceeding the 60mph speed limit or driving at inappropriate speeds, hence the move to reduce limits.

Councillor Blake Pain, cabinet member for environment and transport, said: “We’re fully committed to reducing risks on our road network and the study does show that the number of collisions resulting in injuries remains high where the speed limit is 60mph.

“Reducing the speed limit will, hopefully, make a positive change to drivers’ behaviour and improve safety.”

The Melton roads selected are among 11 rural roads identified by the council as too dangerous to retain 60mph limits.

The reductions will also incorporate reviews of the existing road markings and signs to ensure that they provide adequate warnings of the road conditions which users are likely to face, such as severe bends and junctions.