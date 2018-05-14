Roads to be closed in Melton for resurfacing work

Residents and motorists have been warned that several roads in Melton and Asfordby will be resurfaced from next month.

Leicestershire County Council has granted temporary traffic regulation orders in Melton for New Street, Albert Street, Freeby Close and Algernon Road, as well as the Welby Road service road at Asfordby.

There will be no through traffic allowed, plus no waiting or loading, on these routes to allow micro asphalt surfacing work to be carried out safely.

The work will be carried out between June 25 and July 25.