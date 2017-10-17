Quicker bus service for Melton passengers travelling to Leicester

Bus passengers will be able to travel quicker from Melton to Leicester, and vice versa, from next month.

Arriva announced today (Tuesday) it was making improvements to its 5/5A service to make it a more direct route.

The route around Melton town will be revised so that buses operate a loop of Leicester Road, Edendale Road, Valley Road, Dalby Road, Queensway, Norfolk Drive and Burton Road.

Certain Monday to Friday peak hour journeys will be numbered X5 and operate fast and direct from Melton’s Wilton Road bus park via the A607 to Leicester, omitting a stop at Asfordby.

The changes will come into force from Saturday November 4 in what Arriva say will provide a more efficient service to customers.

Cora Woodhouse, regional marketing director at Arriva Midlands said: “We are delighted to be able to make these improvements to the 5/5A service to better serve our customers in Melton Mowbray.

“We constantly review our bus network using a detailed analysis of passenger boardings and GPS tracking data to ensure we are delivering the best services to suit the changing needs of our customers, whether they are scholars, commuters, shoppers or employers, focusing our resources where people will benefit the most people.”

Arriva will be holding public events in the run-up to November to advise customers of changes affecting their individual travel patterns and to allow them to pick up the latest timetables, including an event in Melton on Saturday October 28 at a time to be confirmed.