Police name man killed in Thrussington collision

Police say the man who was killed in Monday’s fatal road collision at Thrussington was Billie Kitchener, who lived in the village.

Officers were called to the incident, which involved a silver Volkswagen Passat Estate car and a grey Range Rover vehicle, just after 8.25pm.

Mr Kitchener, who was driving the Volkswagen vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman in her 40s, who was driving the Range Rover vehicle, was taken to the Queen’s Medical Centre, Nottingham, and has since been discharged.

Officers are continuing to appeal for any witnesses to the incident, which happened on Seagrave Road, near the junction with the A46.

Det Con Seamus Burns, of Leicestershire Police, said: “We are continuing to establish the full circumstances of the collision.

“We urge anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or anyone who saw the vehicles before the collision, to make contact.

“If you stopped and assisted at the scene and have not yet spoken to us, we also urge you to get in touch.

“If you were driving in the area around the time of the incident and have any dashcam footage, please check this to see if it holds any information which could help us.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident 19000059498.