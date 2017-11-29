Police name 17-year-old man killed in Bottesford road collision

Have your say

A 17-year-old man was killed in a collision involving two vehicles on the Bottesford bypass on Sunday.

He was named yesterday as Max Hubbard, who lived in Grantham.

The incident, at 5.41pm, involved a black Ford Ka and a black Audi.

Mr Hubbard was pronounced dead at the scene, on the A52.

A woman sustained serious injuries in the collision and was taken to the Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham.

She was said by police to be in a stable condition yesterday (Wednesday).

Det Con John Borlase, of Leicestershire Police, said: “We are continuing to investigate the incident to establish the full circumstances and are appealing for anyone with any information to get in touch.

“We would like to hear from anyone who was driving in the area at the time of the incident.

“Did they see the collision or either of the vehicles prior to the collision?”

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact police 101, or Crimestopppers on 0800 555111, quoting incident 434 of November 26.