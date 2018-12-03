Police appeal after collision left motorcyclist with ‘serious’ injuries

Have your say

Police are appealing for witnesses to a serious road traffic collision at Seagrave which left a motorcyclist in a serious condition.

The incident happened at around 3pm on Friday on Paudy Lane, at its junction with Big Lane.

Leicestershire Police say it involved a white Fiat Scudo panel van and a black Yamaha XV1100 motorbike.

The motorcyclist was taken to the Queen’s Medical Centre, in Nottingham, where he remains in a serious condition. The van driver wasn’t injured.

Det Con John Borlase, the investigating officer, is appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident to get in touch.

He said: “At the time of the collision, the van was travelling northbound on Big Lane and the motorbike was travelling westbound on Paudy Lane.

“I would like to ask anyone who witnessed the collision or saw either vehicle beforehand to please contact us.

“Alternatively anyone who may have captured the collision or the events leading up to it on their dashcam, I would also urge to get in contact.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting 18000580588.