Plans unveiled to start motor tricycle tours of Melton and Vale of Belvoir

Residents and tourists might soon get the chance to book a Melton taxi with a difference - a three-wheel trike.

Borough councillors will decide on Monday whether to grant a licence for use of the vehicle for escorted tours around Melton and the Vale of Belvoir to Richard Potts.

The trike which Richard Potts hopes to use for escorted tours around Melton and the Vale of Belvoir EMN-180606-102027001

Mr Potts will take his brand new 2018 Boom Mustang ‘Family’ Motor Tricycle, which is a purpose-built three-seat 1600cc engine, to show members of the licensing and regulatory committee.

He told the Melton Times: “The trike will be specifically for tours - we won’t be picking up people from the pub and taking them home.

“There is nothing like this in Melton at the moment.

“Passengers will enjoy travelling in the open air and the freedom of riding on a motor trike.

“I’ve had trikes in the past and this is a hobby which I’ve decided to turn into a business.”

The vehicle has similar controls to that of a car, with brakes and gear changes, but there are also features more akin to a motorcycle, such as handlebars for steering and a throttle.

It will seat three adults and a small child or two adults and two children.

Passengers will be asked to wear helmets and safety clothing.

An intercom system is to be installed in the helmets so tour information can be relayed, and to aid communication with the driver.

“The trike is not designed as a superbike - it is built more for the comfort of passengers,” said Mr Potts.

“We’ve taken friends and relatives out on the trike and the feedback from everyone has been very positive.”

Mr Potts will be known to some in the Melton area as the owner of RPM, which supplies bathrooms and kitchens.

His new tricycle business will trade as Midshire Trike Tours, if councillors grant it a Hackney Carriage and Private Hire licence.

Trike tours are already established in a few other parts of the UK, including Yorkshire, Scotland and Wales.

And Mr Potts is confident his will be very popular.

He added: “I’m hoping to start tours by the end of the summer season.

“We will start with one trike but it would be nice to have a fleet of two or three.

“I plan to give tours around the Melton area, but we could also take people to events, and even take grooms to the church for their wedding.”