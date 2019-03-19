Person trapped after Thorpe Road collision

Have your say

Emergency services were alerted after a lorry and a car were in collision in Melton this morning (Tuesday).

Leicestershire Police were advising drivers to take an alternative route with delays building up on busy market day at the junction of Thorpe Road, Norman Way and Saxby Road.

A police spokesman said: “We attended with the fire service and ambulance service after being alerted at 9.22am.

“One person was trapped but their injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.

“We assisted with the traffic while vehicles were recovered from the scene.”