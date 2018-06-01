Pensioner with heart condition has fought eight-month battle against £160 Melton parking fine

An 84-year-old man with a heart condition has fought a stressful eight-month battle against a £160 parking fine which he says was unfairly issued to him.

Roger Wheatley said he put a £1 coin in a machine in the Bell Centre car park in Melton but when it did not dispense a ticket he left a note on his car’s dashboard to explain the situation.

He made a 10-minute trip to buy something from Poundland in Sherrard Street before returning to his Ford Fiesta and driving home to Langham.

A few days later, Mr Wheatley received a letter from car park operators, Smart Parking, to say he had been fined £100 for leaving his car there without a ticket.

He wrote back to explain what had happened but the company has continued to chase him for payment, threatening him with court action and hiking the fine now to £160 because of his reluctance to pay it.

Mr Wheatley told the Melton Times: “I’m really annoyed about this because I don’t believe I’ve done anything wrong.

“I hadn’t got 80p in change for the car park so I put a pound coin in, the machine swallowed it and I didn’t get a ticket.

“I’ve never had a bad debt in my life and I shouldn’t have to pay this because I put money in the machine.”

The twice-married former sales rep, who has received four or five debt collection letters since the car park incident happened in October, said his partner Maureen supported his stance.

He added: “I have a heart condition and it has been stressful but I would rather go to prison than pay this fine.”

The Melton Times has approached Smart Parking for comment and is awaiting a response from the company.