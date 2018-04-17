Pay machines installed at popular Melton town centre car park

Motorists who park in a Melton town centre car park are being warned that pay machines are to be installed because it will no longer be warden-controlled from next week.

Parkers at the King’s Head car park, in Nottingham Street, currently pay an attendant to leave their vehicle there.

But a member of staff said that drivers would need to pay at new machines from Monday morning and CCTV cameras are being installed to read car number plates and log registration numbers.

A notice given out to parkers this week reads: “Motorists will need to enter their car registrations at the payment terminal when paying for parking.

“A parking charge notice of £100 will be issued automatically by the new system to motorists who do not pay for the time they are parked or enter their registration number.

“Please see the new signage for more details.”