Passengers angry after new Melton bus service cuts announced

Elderly people in Melton say they will struggle to get into town when a main bus service is cut back in June.

Centrebus has announced that from June 3 it will stop running many of its services on the 14 route, which takes passengers from Grange Drive, Queensway, Tamar Road and Valley Road into Melton and home again.

Leicestershire County Council is looking at running an alternative service but it has major pressures on its budget.

Wendy Carter (75) told the Melton Times: “I won’t be able to come into town when this bus stops because I live up a hill on Baldocks Lane.

“There are lot of other people like me in that area and on Grange Drive.”

Her sentiments were echoed by 78-year-old Honeysuckle Way resident Brian Ellingworth, who uses the service regularly with wife Margaret.

He said: “Most people who use this bus are senior citizens with free tickets.

“We use it three or four times a week and I don’t know what I will do when I can’t catch the bus anymore.

“Who ever thought this up this should be shot.”

A notice put up by the company at town bus stops states: “Centrebus have notified Leicestershire County Council that they will be withdrawing the commercially operated journeys on this service with effect from June 3, 2018.

“The decision taken by Centrebus means that the remaining journey in the timetable is the first morning trip (Monday to Friday) and all trips on Saturdays which we will continue to support.”

It continues: “Leicestershire County Council is exploring alternative transport provision in order to meet the essential travel needs of residents affected by the withdrawal of these journeys.

“Any residents with mobility difficulties will continue to have access to community transport provided by Voluntary Action Melton.

“Further information can be obtained by contacting the centre on 01664 482903.”

