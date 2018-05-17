NEWSFLASH: Green light for £63.5million Melton bypass as government agrees to fund it

Campaigners for Melton’s long-awaited bypass are celebrating this morning (Thursday) after the government agreed to fund most of the £63.5 million cost of the planned relief road.

The Department of Transport will pay £49.5 million of the Melton Mowbray Distributor Road to ease congestion by taking traffic to the north and east of the town.

Work could start on the 7km single carriageway road as early as spring 2020.

Transport Secretary Chris Grayling said: “Heavy congestion has become a real issue for Melton Mowbray and a new bypass around the town centre will really make a difference by easing traffic and improving every day journeys.

“A bypass around the east of the town will also pave the way for 6,000 jobs and 4,500 homes in and around Melton Mowbray by 2036.”

The bypass will connect the A606 Nottingham Road to the A606 Burton Road, with roundabouts developed at Scalford Road, Melton Spinney Road, A607 Thorpe Road and B676 Saxby Road. Walking and cycling facilities will be provided for the whole length of the new route.

The bypass will also support local growth north of Melton Mowbray, where a need for housing has been identified.

Leicestershire County Council has already agreed to provide £14 million of the cost of the bypass.

Byron Rhodes, County Hall deputy leader and long-time campaigner for the bypass, said: “It’s great news that the Government is backing our plans to develop a relief road.

“We’ve already committed £4m in making this scheme shovel-ready and I think this has been vital in securing the money. We will shortly be confirming details of our preferred route.”

Plans include bridges over the railway line and River Eye, as well as six roundabouts.