Motorists prepare for major town centre road closure for sewer repairs

More details have emerged about the essential sewer repairs being carried out in Melton this week which will see Market Place closed for up to three weeks.

Severn Trent Water is starting the work on Friday and expect to finish it on July 26 with diversions being in place around the busy town centre road, which feeds into Leicester Street and routes to Leicester, Nottingham and Loughborough.

A company spokesperson said: “We have identified a collapse on the main foul sewer - this is a total collapse and the only method of repair is to excavate on this.

“The collapse is on one of our deeper sewers at approximately 5.5metres deep and this will be a complex repair to undertake.”

Market Place will be closed at the junction with Burton Street with a signed diversion in place.

Access to properties will remain through the signed diversion - from Wilton Road, the one-way system will be suspended for the duration of the works.

Drivers heading towards the town centre up Burton Street will be diverted through Sherrard Street, Thorpe End, Norman Way and Wilton Road, and vice versa.

Water supplies for businesses and residents will not be shut off while the work is being carried out.

Centrebus say routes for some bus services will be altered slightly because of the road closure.

A spokesperson said: “There will be a diversion in place on the 128 service and the 113 school journeys at 8.11am and 3.35pm to and from Long Field Academy.

“All bus stops on the route will be served and no normal bus stops that we serve will be omitted, so the impact on customers will be minimal from our perspective.”

While the road is closed, Leicestershire County Council will repair a series of manhole covers, which rattle loudly when vehicles drive over them.

The council decided to act after receiving complaints from business people, shopkeepers and residents who have been disturbed by the noise for some time.

County Hall say a Paco Patch system will be used to repair the manhole covers.

This is a polymer-based bituminous reinstatement system developed specifically to repair manholes and gullies.

It provides a long-lasting solution to the problem of failing surfaces surrounding manholes and other iron works in roads and pavement surfaces.