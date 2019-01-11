Motorists gridlocked in Melton after A1 closure

Frustrated motorists have been gridlocked in traffic in Melton this morning (Friday) after drivers were diverted following the closure of the A1 in both directions.

Vehicles remain backed up several miles outside Burton Lazrs on the A606 between Oakham and Melton and junctions are heavy throughout the town.

Police closed the A1 between Wothorpe and Colsterworth shortly after 5am when an HGV lorry carrying a chemical load, believed to be sulphuric acid, overturned near to Colsterworth.

The load spilled across the carriageway but police say the driver was not thought to be seriously injured.

It is thought the road will be closed for a number of hours today.

Highways England recommend that north-bound motorists come off at Stamford and travel along the A606 through Rutland to Melton, continue into town via Burton Street, Leicester Street, Wilton Road and Norman Way before leaving the town via Thorpe Road and the A607.

It is hoped the proposed southern link road on the edge of Melton and Melton Mowbray Distributor Road (MMDR) will ease future possible congestion from any A1 closures by filtering traffic around the town.

The earliest these roads will be open is 2022.