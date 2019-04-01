Motorcyclist killed following collision near Melton

Have your say

A motorcyclist who was airlifted to hospital yesterday (Sunday) following a collision near Melton died after arrival.

The road was closed for several hours following the incident on the B6047 at Lowesby, at 9.43am.

Leicestershire Police say it involved a black BMW R9 motorcycle and a white VW Transporter camper van.

A spokesperson said: “The motorcycle rider was taken to University Hospitals of Coventry and Warwickshire by air ambulance, where he subsequently died later the same day.

“Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or saw either vehicle beforehand.

“The motorcycle was travelling towards Twyford and the camper van was travelling in the opposite direction.

“Anyone with dashcam equipment is encouraged to check the footage and contact us if they have anything that may help with the investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det Con 1504 Seamus Burns on 101, quoting incident 139 of March 31.