Motorcyclist injured in Burton Lazars collision

A motorcyclist was injured after their machine was in collision with a vehicle at Burton Lazars this afternoon (Tuesday).

Leicestershire Police say they were called out to the incident at 1.23pm on the A606, at the junction of the Whissendine Road with the Oakham Road.

A crew from East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) was also on the scene as the road was closed to traffic.

A police spokeswoman said: “We received reports of a collision involving a motorcycle and a vehicle.

“The motorcyclist was injured but we don’t currently have details of their condition.”

More to follow.