Motorcyclist in critical condition after A52 collision

A motorcyclist remains in a critial condition five days after a serious collision on the A52 at Bottesford.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident, which took place around 6pm on Friday, at the crossroads between the A52 and Belvoir Road, and involved a silver Triumph Street Triple RX motorbike and a silver Seat Ibiza.

The motorcycle rider sustained serious injuries and was taken to the Queen’s Medical Centre, in Nottingham, where he remains in a critical condition. No one else was injured.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Police said: “The Seat Ibiza was travelling along Belvoir Road towards the A52 and the motorcycle was travelling along the A52 when the collision occurred at the crossroads.

“Detectives from the serious collision investigation unit would like to speak to anyone who may have been travelling along the A52 in the Bottesford area on Friday evening and may have witnessed the collision.

“Anyone with a dashcam fitted in their vehicle is urged to check the footage and contact the police if they have anything that may assist with the investigation.”

Anyone with information can contact Det Con 4484 Ali Briance on 101, quoting incident 499 of February 22.