Melton traffic lights issue causes more gridlock in town

Long traffic jams are building up in Melton town centre this afternoon (Monday) after another issue with the traffic lights.

Engineers are working to resolve the problem which is causing a heavy build-up of vehicles at key junctions just a few weeks after a similar failing in the system caused gridlock in the town centre.

The Leicester City Council-based team which controls the lights have just posted on Twitter: “Very busy on all main routes including Norman Way, Wilton Road and Burton Road, due to network issues. BT engineers are working on it.”

No-one was available at the area traffic control headquarters to explain what the cause was of the latest failing in the lights and how long the issue is likely to persist.

The problem last time was caused by the control team being temporarily unable to communicate with the system, which can allow vehicles through at different rates depending on how many are queuing at different junctions in the town centre.

The plan was to load default settings into the lights at key junctions, such as those at Wilton Road/Asfordby Road/Nottingham Road and Norman Way/Thorpe Road/Saxby Road/Thorpe End so they could allow sufficient numbers of vehicles through at peak times.

It is unclear whether this work has been carried out yet or if the new issue is caused by a different fault.