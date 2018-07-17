Melton town centre road closed again as manhole cover repairs begin

Leicester Street in Melton was closed to traffic again today (Tuesday) as work teams began repairing rattling manhole covers.

The road was closed for most of last week from the junction of Burton Street with Market Place to enable a sewer system to be safely repaired by Severn Trent Water.

Leicestershire County Council did intend to do its manhole repairs at the same time but because the sewer job was finished much earlier than planned the road was reopened on Friday and closed again this morning.

The council says motorists will not be allowed back down Market Place and Leicester Street until Friday at the latest.

The authority is doing the work because traders and residents have complained for several months about being disturbed by the noise from the manhole covers every time vehicles pass over them.

A diversion is in place, sending Burton Street traffic to Sherrard Street, Thorpe End, Norman Way, Wilton Road, and vice versa.