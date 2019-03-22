Melton sinkhole was caused by collapsed sewer pipe

The sinkhole which appeared in Melton town centre was caused by a collapsed sewer, water board officials revealed today (Friday).

Work teams from Severn Trent are in King Street repairing the damaged water pipe, which caused a hole to open up in the surface close to the junction with St Mary’s Way.

Traders told the Melton Times earlier this week they were concerned the hole may open further after county council officials fenced it off for the safety of pedestrians and motorists.

A Severn Trent spokesperson said: “Our teams are currently working on King Street making repairs to our sewer pipe after it had collapsed,

“We’re really sorry for the inconvenience, and it will be our priority to fix the pipe and get everything back to normal as quickly as possible.”