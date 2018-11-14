Melton couple recall shock of car smashing into their home

Have your say

A Melton couple who were out when a car ploughed through their front window have been talking about their fortunate escape.

John Rigby was playing golf and fiancee Mary Felton was at work at Brooksby Melton College when the frightening incident took place on Tuesday morning.

The scene in Nottingham Road, Melton, after a car crashed into a house on Tuesday EMN-181114-132440001

They have rented the three -storey townhouse, in Nottingham Road, for seven years.

And they were alarmed to receive phone calls telling them what had happened.

John told the Melton Times: “I was at Melton Golf Club and had a few people trying to call me.

“One person just said ‘you had better get home’.

“It was lucky that we weren’t in.

“I would normally have been sat watching telly where the car came in.”

The incident happened at around 9.46am after a car travelling from the busy junction with Wilton Road and Asfordby Road suddenly swerved, mounted the pavement and went through a low brick wall before embedding itself in the bay window.

Amazingly, the only property damaged was two guitars.

Crews from the nearby town fire station were quickly on the scene to clear the rubble and make the property safe. The front wall has now been boarded up after a gaping hole had been left.

Mary said: “I was at work and told them I had to go home because there was a car in my front room.

“We are hoping it can be repaired and we can stay here.”

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said: “A vehicle drove into the building and damage was caused to the bay window.

“No-one was trapped and a building inspector has been sent to inspect the damage.”

The driver was taken to hospital but is not thought to be injured.