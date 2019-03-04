Man aged in his 20s killed in Six Hills road collision

Have your say

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses after a man in his 20s was killed in a road collision on the A46 near Six Hills early on Saturday morning.

The incident happened around 5.45am and is believed to have involved a single vehicle.

Police say a car, a silver Mini, was travelling northbound along the A46, close to the A6006 junction, when the collision occurred.

One of the occupants of the car, a man in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second occupant was taken to hospital but his injuries are not believed to be life threatening or life changing.

A 25-year-old man, who was arrested in connection with the incident, has been released under investigation.

The road was closed while officers carried out initial enquiries but has since reopened.

Det Con Seamus Burns, who is from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “If anyone was travelling in the area around the time of the incident and saw the collision or the Mini prior to it happening is asked to call police.

“Any information you have could help with our enquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting incident 129 of March 2.