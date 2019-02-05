Man (57) killed in road collision at Thrussington

A 57-year-old man was killed last night (Monday) when he was involved in a road collision at Thrussington.

Leicestershire Police say the driver of a silver Volkswagen Passat Estate car died at the scene of the Seagrave Road incident, which also involved a grey Range Rover vehicle.

Officers were alerted just after 8.25pm to the collison, which happened near the junction with the A46, and they have issued an appeal for witnesses to contact them.

A woman in her 40s, who was driving the Range Rover vehicle, was taken to the Queens Medical Centre, in Nottingham, and she has since been discharged.

Det Con Seamus Burns said: “We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or anyone who saw the vehicles before the collision, to make contact.

“If you stopped and assisted at the scene and have not yet spoken to us, we also urge you to get in touch.

“Anyone who has any dashcam footage from the area before or at the time of the incident is also asked to check this to see if you have any information which could help.”

Contact police on 101, quoting incident 19000059498, if you have information about the collision.