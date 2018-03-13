Lorry driver airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after collision near Melton

Have your say

A lorry driver was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after his vehicle left the B676 near Melton this morning (Tuesday).

The Melton Road, between Six Hills and Burton on the Wolds, was closed by police following the incident, which took place shortly after 9.30am.

East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) sent a hazardous area response team, crewed by paramedics trained to respond to major incidents, a double crewed ambulance and a fast response ambulance car to the scene.

The air ambulance was also deployed to take the casualty to Coventry and Warwickshire Hospital.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Police said: “Officers were called at 9.45am to a one-vehicle collision on the Melton Road at Burton on the Wolds.

“The driver of the lorry suffered serious injuries and as taken to hospital by air ambulance.

“Part of the A46 was blocked following the incident and a road closure was put in place by the Highways Agency.”