Funding bid for new Melton southern relief road to be discussed

Proposals to apply for £10million funding to help pay for a southern section of a planned bypass around Melton will be discussed by county councillors next week.

If the money is approved the new road would link with the proposed £63.5million Melton Mowbray Distributor Road (MMDR), which is due to go before county planners early next year and would divert traffic to the north and east of the town.

The Department for Transport has already awarded nearly £50m towards the MMDR scheme and it is hoped that it will be open to vehicles in 2022.

It is hoped that the southern relief road would be built around the same time, if County Hall approve the funding bid at a cabinet meeting on Tuesday December 18 and then if a subsequent bid for funding to the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) proves successful.

The road would link the A606 Burton road to the A607 Leicester Road if it goes ahead.

Leicestershire County Council leader, Nick Rushton, said: “We’ve got a good track record of securing funding to support the growth of the county and we hope that stands us in good stead.

“The bid gives us the opportunity to put the funding for transport infrastructure in place before the usual planning process is undertaken, and that’s a better scenario for the people who live in that area as it can allay their concerns about pressure on local roads.”

The funding bid, which must be made to the MHCLG by March 1 next year, is aligned to Melton Council’s recently-adopted Local Plan, which provides for the development of thousands of new homes.

Developers will contribute to the cost of the planned new southern link road and other infrastructure to do with it.