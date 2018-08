Have your say

Emergency services were alerted yesterday (Sunday) when a car left the road at Bottesford and ended up in a ditch.

Forefighters from Bingham and Newark attended the incident, at 3.20pm, along with Leicestershire Police officers.

A Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We received a report from the police about a one-vehicle road traffic collision.

“A vehicle went into a ditch with persons trapped.”