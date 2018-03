Have your say

Emergency services were alerted after a car slid on an icy road at Waltham and ended up in a ditch this morning (Friday).

Two crews of firefighters from Melton attended the incident, which happened on Freeby Lane at 7.29am.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call from the driver to a car that slid on ice and came to rest in a ditch on Freeby Lane.

“One person was trapped.”