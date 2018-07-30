Emergency services alerted after car rolls into ditch after Waltham collision

Have your say

A person escaped injury yesterday (Sunday) after a car ended up on its side in a ditch following a road collision at Waltham.

Firefighters from Melton and Grantham attended the incident along with an East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) crew, on the Melton Road at 7.19am.

A Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were called by the ambulance service to assist at a road traffic collison at Waltham.

“On arrival, the incident commander confirmed a car was on its side in a ditch and a male person was trapped inside the car but not injured.

“The person was assisted from the vehicle by our fire crew.”