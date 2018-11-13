Emergency services alerted after car demolishes front of Melton house

The front wall of a house was demolished in Melton this morning (Tuesday) after a car ploughed into it off a busy road.

Two crews of firefighters from Melton and the city’s Southern Station arrived on the scene at 9.46am to clear rubble from the frontage of the property in Nottingham Road, near the junction with Asfordby Road and Wilton Road.

The demolished frontage of a house in Nottingham Road, Melton, after a car ploughed into it EMN-181113-125353001

A couple rent the house but they were not at home when the collision took place near to one of the entrances to the town’s livestock market.

Vehicles backed up along Nottingham Road as police regulated traffic and drivers craned for a view of the property, which has been demolished at the front leaving the lounge area exposed.

Amanda Irish, of Melton-based Middletons Estate Agents, who manage the three-storey town house for the owners, told the Melton Times that a disabled driver had lost control of his vehicle and ploughed into the front of the house.

As she waited for the tenants to arrive at the scene, she said: “The car took out the front window but luckily no-one was home and there were no pets in the property at the time.

The scene in Nottingham Road, Melton, shortly after a car ploughed into the front of a house EMN-181113-125404001

“It could have been a lot worse. Fortunately the driver and the person who was with him is being treated in the ambulance and doesn’t seem to be injured.

“I am not sure at this stage if the couple who live here will be able to go back to live there today.

“The property will be boarded up to secure it for now.”

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said: “A vehicle drove into the building and damage was caused to the bay window.

“No person was trapped and a building inspector has been sent to inspect the damage.”