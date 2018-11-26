Driver dazzled by sun as car leaves the road at Frisby

A car left the road and crashed on the A607 at Frisby this afternoon (Monday) after the driver was dazzled by the sun, according to the fire service.

Two crews of firefighters from Melton attended the incident, which happened shortly before 3pm.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said: “A car left the road following the driver being dazzled by the sun.

“Fortunately he did not suffer any injuries and the fire service winched the car back onto the road.”

The spokesperson issued a warning to motorists as a result of the incident: “During the winter months the sun can be a problem as it is low in the sky.

“We would advise drivers to check their screen wash regularly and perhaps treat themselves to a set of new window wipers.”