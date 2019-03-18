Did you help 71-year-old man who was injured by a car in Melton ?

A 71-year-old man who was injured after being in collision with a car in Melton wants to thank people who came to his aid.

John Peet, of Hickling, was taken to hospital by ambulance following the incident, which happened shortly after noon on Tuesday while he was walking across Norman Way.

He lapsed into unconsciousness immediately after the collision and had 26 stitches in his head after being thrown on to the bonnet and windscreen of the vehicle before hitting the ground.

John’s daughter, Caroline Goldie, said: “It was a shock to hear what happened and it’s amazing he wasn’t more seriously injured.

“We know two ladies stopped and gave my dad a scarf to put over his face because he was bleeding.

“Another lady stood over him with her umbrella because it was raining at the time and there were other people helping too.

“In today’s society it is nice to know there are people like them who care for others and they made such a difference to my dad in the aftermath of the accident.

“He would like to personally thank people who helped him so it would be lovely if they could get in touch.”

Anyone who stopped to help John, who is recuperating at home after being discharged from hospital, is invited to call Caroline on 07443 454021.

Leicestershire Police say officers were alerted to the incident, which involved a car and a pedestrian, at 12.06pm.

A spokeswoman said: “The ambulance service attended and took a man aged in his 70s to the Queen’s Medical Centre, in Nottingham.

“His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

“The road was closed to traffic following the incident and reopened at 1.05pm.”