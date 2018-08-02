Council promises action on Long Clawson road surface residents say is dangerous for drivers and cyclists

Investigations are to be carried out on a road at Long Clawson which residents say is dangerous for motorists and cyclists because it has constantly been blighted with potholes and water flowing down from the fields ‘like a river’.

Leicestershire County Council plans to send a work team to the stretch of the Melton Road, which runs from Two Views Farm into the village, to examine the problems with a view to carrying out repairs to solve the issues.

Long Clawson villager Heather Woodhouse said the road had been re-surfaced in the past and potholes filled in but it has deteriorated again to continue the issues which have been going on for several years.

She said: “Whenever it rains this road is like a river, I am presuming through the run-off from the fields, particularly on the left hand side when approaching the village.

“This makes driving, particularly in the winter, hazardous and also has a detrimental effect on the road surface, as it remains wet for long periods of time.

“To add to this there is an underground leak from pipes or spring, emerging in several places from the centre of the road, between the entrances to Two Views Farm and the industrial units.”

She said it was ‘lamentable and unforgiveable’ that the road had not been made safe for users and added: “The road here is always wet, even in the driest of conditions, and the potholes at the side of the road are always full of water.

“Over the years the three holes in the centre of the road have been filled with tarmac on multiple occasions but, strangely enough, this does not stop the water from seeping up through the road surface.

“It is now dangerous as cars travel on the wrong side of the road to avoid the very uneven and broken road surface.

“It is particularly dangerous for both cyclists and motorcyclists, due to both the holes and broken pieces of surface tarmac lying on the road.”

Councillor Blake Pain, the county council’s cabinet member for environment and transport, said: “We’re aware of the concerns residents have with the road condition and water appearing on Melton Road, Long Clawson.

“Over the past few years we have taken steps to try to solve the issues, such as resurfacing the road so motorists have a smoother journey and cleaning out ditches and installing a new drainage system in an attempt to stop water rising to the surface.

“Unfortunately, the new system hasn’t worked as well as expected.

“Over the next month we will be carrying out further investigations on site to see if there’s anything that can be done to stop the issue from reoccurring. “We will also repair the road in the autumn in line with the findings from the investigation.”