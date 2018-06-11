Child airlifted to hospital after collision with bus at Asfordby Hill

A child has been airlifted to hospital this afternoon (Monday) after being in collision with a bus at Asfordby Hill.

Police say the boy had suspected head injuries following the incident, on the A6006 Melton Road, and was flown by a crew from Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance to Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Police said: “We were called at 3.26pm to a road traffic collision at Asfordby Hill.

“It involved a bus and a child.

“The child was flown to hospital with what are described as potential head injuries.”

Asfordby Hill Primary School has posted a message to parents on its Facebook page.

It reads: “We realise that many people have seen that there was a collision involving a child and moving vehicle on Asfordby Road after school today.

“The child in question has been transported to hospital and is being given the best treatment possible.

“For any children that may have seen the accident, please reassure them that the child was conscious, talking and able to support himself getting onto the stretcher.

“Thank you to those who offered help and support. Our thoughts and wishes are with the family during this time. Please respect them and their privacy at this time.”

A stretch of the Melton Road has remained closed to allow accident investigators to examine the scene of the collision.

More to follow.