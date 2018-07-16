Child airlifted to hospital after being in collision with a car in Melton

Have your say

A child was airlifted to hospital on Saturday after being in collision with a car on a Melton residential estate.

The Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance (DLRAA) landed on parkland off Staveley Road following the incident, which happened in Morley Close, shortly before 6pm.

A Leicestershire Police spokesperson said: “We were called at 5.58pm to reports of a road collision involving a van and a child in Morley Close, Melton.

“The child was taken to Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham by air ambulance with injuries which were thought to be not life-threatening or life-changing.”