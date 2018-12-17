Casualty with neck injuries after Thurmaston lamp post collision

Have your say

A road was closed at Thurmaston this afternoon after a casualty suffered neck injuries when the vehicle they were travelling in struck a lamp post.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident, which happened in Newark Road, at 12.51pm.

Leicestershire Police officers closed both the city-bound and county-bound carriageways to traffic immediately after it took place.

Firefighters from Birstall and Leicester’s Eastern station attended the scene.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said: “The original call we received was from police requesting assistance with a single vehicle road traffic collision, the vehicle having gone into a lamp post.

“On arrival, crews requested the ambulance service attend for one casualty suffering neck injuries.”

The injured person got themselves out of the car and first aid was administered by fire crews until East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) arrived.”

A council highways team was requested to make the lamp post safe.