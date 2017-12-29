Casualty treated after car hits a tree near Melton

Have your say

Emergency services were called after a vehicle hit a tree on the A6006 near Melton.

Two crews of firefighters from the town station and a team from East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) attended the incident, close to Shoby at 5.38pm on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said: “A call was received about a road traffic collision with one person trapped.

“One vehicle had gone into a tree with one person trapped.

“Extrication of the casualty took place before the arrival of East Midlands Ambulance Service.”