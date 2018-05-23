Casualty treated after car ends up in a ditch at Old Dalby

Have your say

The emergency services were alerted this afternoon (Wednesday) when a car came off the road at Old Dalby and ended up in a ditch.

Firefighters from Melton and Birstall attended the incident, which happened at 2.04pm on Gibsons Lane.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called out to a road traffic collision where one casualty was trapped in their vehicle.

“The car was stuck in a ditch after leaving the carriageway and first aid was administered by the fire service.

“The casualty was released from the vehicle and was assessed by a crew from East Midlands Ambulance Service.”