Paramedics took a person to hospital this morning (Thursday) followinga collision between a motorbike and a car in Meltom.

The incident happened at 7.36am in Hamilton Drive, on the junction with Sandy Lane.

A crew from East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) treated the motorcycle rider for minor injuries and transported another casualty to Leicester Royal Infirmary.

Police closed both Hamilton Drive and Sandy Lane immediately after the collision, causing delays during rush hour in Melton.