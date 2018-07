Have your say

Casualties were trapped in their vehicle after it went into a ditch off the A46 at Syston on Saturday afternoon.

Fire crews from Leicester’s Western and Central station attended along with paramedics from East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) at 4.51pm.

A Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We had a call from EMAS to a road traffic collision involving one vehicle in a ditch with persons trapped.

“EMAS were on the scene and Leicestershire Police also attended.”