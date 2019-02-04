Busy Melton road to be closed for up two weeks

Have your say

Motorists in Melton are being warned that St Bartholomews Way in the town will be closed to traffic later this month for up to two weeks.

Leicestershire County Council want to resurface the carriageway during the closure, which will operate from the junction of Nottingham Road to the junction of Welby Lane.

A County Hall spokesperson said: “The road will be closed on February 18 for up to 14 days.

“This will safely allow Leicestershire County Council to safely undertake carriageway resurfacing.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused during these works.”

The suggested alternative diversion route will be Welby Lane, Asfordby Road, Nottingham Road and vice versa.