Busy Melton junction reopens after road collision

The junction of Thorpe Road, Norman Way and Saxby Road, in Melton, has reopened after being closed to traffic following a collision this morning (Tuesday).

Leicestershire Police were advising drivers to take an alternative route with delays building up on busy market day.

It followed an incident involving a lorry and a car on Thorpe Road at 9.22pm.

A police spokesman said: “We attended with the fire service and ambulance service.

“One person appears to be trapped but their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

“We assisted with the road closure and the junction was closed.”