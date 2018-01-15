Busy Melton back road to close to traffic for up to nine weeks

Have your say

Melton motorists are being warned that a back road which connects the south of the town with the A607 road to Leicester will be closed to traffic for up to nine weeks.

Leicestershire County Council has agreed to the temporary closure of Kirby Lane at Eye Kettleby to safely allow Cadent Gas to undertake gas mains renewals.

The road will close from January 29, from the junction with Great Dalby Road to the entrance of ‘Old Guadaloupe’.

The alternative diversion route suggested is Great Dalby Road, Leicester Road (Kirby Bellars), Leicester Road, Dalby Road, Kirby Lane (Melton) and vice versa.

Leicestershire County Council said it apologised for any inconvenience caused during the works.