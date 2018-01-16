Ambulance crew attends after vehicles collide at Shoby crossroads

Have your say

Emergency services were alerted after two vehicles were in collision at the Shoby crossroads yesterday (Monday).

The road was blocked in all directions following the incident, on the B676, which was attended by East Midlands Ambulance Service and two crews of Melton firefighters.

Dean Platts, watch manager at Melton fire station, said: “A BMW and a mini were in collision right on the crossroads.

“The people involved were treated for minor injuries.”

A Leicestershire Police spokesperson said: “We were called at 5.30pm to reports of a two-vehicle collision on the B676.

“The ambulance service attended but no-one is thought to have been seriously injured.

“The road was blocked temporarily before being reopened to traffic.”