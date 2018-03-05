A607 closed at Waltham after lorry incident

Have your say

Police have temporarily closed the A607 to traffic after a lorry jack-knifed at Waltham.

Leicestershire Police Tweeted: “The A607 between Melton Mowbray and Waltham on the Wolds is currently closed following a road traffic collision.

“It has been closed to allow for vehicle recovery. We thank you for your patience.”

Centrebus reported that its services were running late as a result, posting on social media: “A607 closed due to jack-knifed lorry at Waltham-on the-Wolds. Services 8 and 19 held in traffic, will run late when police clear the road.”